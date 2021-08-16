Official Trailer for Spike Lee's Doc 'NYC Epicenters: 9/11 → 2021 ½'

"I don't think America was prepared for something like this to happen in our country." HBO has revealed an official trailer for a "surprise" new Spike Lee documentary called NYC Epicenters: 9/11 → 2021 ½, which is a strange title but that's what they're going with. This is a "documentary mini-series" featuring four episodes. Explore an epic chronicle of life, loss and survival in the city of New York over the twenty years since the September 11th attacks. Directed and produced by Spike Lee, NYC Epicenters features interviews with over 200 people from NYC. Described as a "rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century, weaving together the stories, memories and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to NY's greatest challenges." Not only is it a look back at 9/11, but also an essay about many major incidents the city has faced, including the COVID-19 pandemic recently. "With Spike Lee's singular vision and stylistic eye, [this] is a documentary event that challenges and provokes as it probes and reflects on historic events. Emotionally weighted and provocative, the series bears profound witness to the lasting and complicated impact of these historical moments and ultimately stands as a towering homage to New York City and its residents." It's worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Spike Lee's doc NYC Epicenters: 9/11 → 2021 ½, from YouTube:

The greatest city in the world. Directed by Academy Award-winner Spike Lee, NYC Epicenters captures the city's history and evolution in the 20 years since 9/11 with interviews from the citizens who lived it. Lending their opinions and insights to NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½ is a chorus of voices that mirrors the diversity of the city itself. Spike Lee conducted over 200 interviews for the documentary series which features first-hand accounts from residents of all walks of life. Interviewees include Jon Stewart, Rosie Perez, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro; the politicians Chuck Schumer, Bill De Blasio, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ron Kim, Mondaire Jones, Stacey Plaskett, Ritchie Torres, Muriel Bowser; medical professionals Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Ian Lipkin, Dr. Fritz Francois; NYFD members; machine operators from Ground Zero; engineers and architects; news anchors and reporters. NYC Epicenters: 9/11 → 2021 ½ features four episodes directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Spike Lee, director of the other doc films Lumière and Company, 4 Little Girls, The Original Kings of Comedy, Passing Strange, Bad 25, Go Brasil Go!, and David Byrne's American Utopia previously. Featuring original music by Terence Blanchard. HBO will debut Spike Lee's mini-series NYC Epicenters: 9/11 → 2021 ½ streaming on HBO Max starting on August 22nd, 2021.