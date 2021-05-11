Official Trailer for Stormi Maya's Comedy 'Shark' About Two Rappers

"Don't let me down." Freestyle Digital Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie comedy from NYC titled Shark, the feature directorial debut of actress Stormi Maya. Shark is a Hip-Hop comedy drama that follows the journey of two rappers: Lucky and Poutine. Lucky, played by Laron Wells, is a young rapper born in Baltimore, Maryland who moves into New York City to chase his dreams. Rapper Poutine, played by Anthony Fields, is from Montreal and is way older than Lucky and has life responsibilities – like taking care of his son Donny. Lucky and Poutine both become signed to Shark Records and a world of temptation follows. "It's a tale of two brothas – same opportunities, different journeys." Also starring Stormi Maya, Sabrina Sawyers, Obaid Dumas, Rodwin Avery, Noah Kee'Yan Johnson, Donald Cole, Shaquila Roberts, Lila Labelle, and Emmanuel Okeke. This looks authentic and entertaining - take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stormi Maya's Shark, direct from Freestyle's YouTube:

Shark Records has two new signees: Lucky (Laron Wells) from Baltimore, Maryland who moves to New York to join the label and Poutine (Anthony Fields) from Montreal, Canada who soon becomes a touring rap star. Both artists have polar opposite journeys – Lucky a young kid who lets fame get to his head, as industry temptations flood in, he soon takes the bait. Ego and women prove to be a downfall to a talented artist, who later becomes known as "HornyMan" an inconsiderate demanding man-diva. Poutine on the other hand is older, wiser and has something to fight for – his 8 year old son. As a single father, Poutine doesn’t see music as just a passion, it is his livelihood. Montreal’s rap scene is overlooked, the city is full of talented lyricists and Poutine is one of the greatest. Shark is both written and directed by American actress / filmmaker Stormi Maya, making her feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. Freestyle will release Shark direct-to-VOD starting on May 11th this spring. For more info visit the film's official website.