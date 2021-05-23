Official Trailer for Strange Dark Mystery Thriller 'Caveat' on Shudder

"Do you think he's going to let you leave there?" Shudder has released an official trailer for a strange Irish dark mystery thriller titled Caveat, which first premiered at the IndieCork Film Festival in Ireland last fall. It begins streaming on Shudder in a few weeks. How's this for a terrifying premise: A lone drifter suffering from partial memory loss accepts a job to look after a psychologically troubled woman in an abandoned house on an isolated island. Uhh. "A tense, slow-building cat-and-mouse thriller set in the Irish countryside, Caveat’s stunning atmospheric visuals and unforgettable ending come together to make a bold debut for Mc Carthy and a compelling new entry to the psychological horror genre." Starring Jonathan French, Leila Sykes, and Ben Caplan. That weird dead rabbit puppet drummer doll thing is creepy as hell, my goodness.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Damian Mc Carthy's Caveat, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

Lone drifter Isaac (Jonathan French) accepts a job to look after his landlord's niece, Olga (Leila Sykes), for a few days in an isolated house on a remote island. It seems like easy money, but there’s a catch: he must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms. Once Olga's uncle leaves the two of them alone, a wild game of cat and mouse ensues as Olga displays increasingly erratic behavior as a trapped Isaac makes a series of horrific discoveries in the house. Caveat is both written and directed by Irish filmmaker Damian Mc Carthy, making his feature directorial debut after a number of other short films previously. It's produced by Justin Hyne of HyneSight Films. This originally premiered at the IndieCork Film Festival and Screamfast Film Festival last year. Shudder will debut Mc Carthy's Caveat streaming on Shudder (US, CA, UK, IR, AU, NZ) starting June 3rd this summer. Who's ready for a scare?