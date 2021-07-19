Official Trailer for 'Stuntman' Doc Following Eddie Braun's Final Jump

"I will go out finishing what my hero started… Life's funny like that." Disney has launched the trailer for a documentary film called Stuntman, from director Kurt Mattila. This originally premiered at the 2018 Los Angeles Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award, but was never been released until this year. And it might be worth the wait - Stuntman will be streaming on Disney+ this month. The film follows professional stuntman Eddie Braun as he prepares for and attempts the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history – a recreation of Evel Knievel's Snake River rocket jump. With new music from rock icon Slash (featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators) and a score by Jeremy Zuckerman, this Stuntman film "straddles the line between documentary and non-fiction action film, offering a rare look into the entertainment industry's most dangerous and anonymous profession through the eyes of one of its renowned veterans as he risks his life for some of the biggest action stars in the world." Exec produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia. It looks like a good story about a serious stunt-a-holic, with a focus on his rocket jump homage to his hero.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kurt Mattila's doc Stuntman, direct from YouTube:

Millions have seen his work, but nobody has seen his face. From Director Kurt Mattila comes the visceral & inspirational film Stuntman. It follows professional Hollywood Stuntman Eddie Braun as he prepares and attempts the most dangerous stunt of his career. Contemplating retirement and having survived over 3 decades of hellacious car crashes, explosions, high falls, and death-defying leaps, Eddie Braun decides to finish out his career by recreating the infamous Snake River Canyon rocket jump, an audacious televised event that almost killed the man who inspired Eddie to become a professional stuntman: Evel Knievel. Eddie teams up with Scott Truax, the son of the NASA rocket scientist who built Evel's original doomed rocket and together they hope to clear the canyon along with the Truax family name. Stuntman is directed by American filmmaker Kurt Mattila, making his doc debut with this film after a few short films and the feature Lies and Alibis previously; he also directed the doc Bosko and the Rebirth of Tiki after making this. Produced by Steven Golebiowski, Eddie Braun, and Kurt Mattila. This initially premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2018. Disney will debut Stuntman streaming on Disney+ starting July 23rd this summer.