Official Trailer for Stylish, Vibrant Fantasy Drug Thriller 'Tyger Tyger'

"I will find a way, I will figure it out, I will help you - I promise!" Gravitas has released the official trailer for the indie drama Tyger Tyger, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Kerry Mondragon. This is described as a "pandemic fantasy-thriller" and/or "stylized indie drama". A selfless woman and her mute friend kidnap a drug addict after robbing a pharmacy then hit the road to distribute the "life saving" medication, but find themselves trapped in the fringe lands of a law-less psychedelic city in a life-or-death adventure. Sounds crazy! Love the poster art, but that's about it. Tyger Tyger stars Dylan Sprouse, Sam Quartin, Eden Brolin, Craig Stark, Max Madsen, and Barbara Palvin. This looks rather trippy and vibrant, not necessarily in a good way, but maybe there's something interesting going on here. Have a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Kerry Mondragon's Tyger Tyger, direct from YouTube:

Tyger Tyger follows a woman named Blake (Sam Quartin), who while waiting for her test results during a pandemic, robs a pharmacy for life-saving medication, ditches her insolent boyfriend (Max Madsen), and makes a deal with a drug addict named Luke (Dylan Sprouse), to help distribute the stolen medication in the fringe lands. During the life-or-death adventure, they are chased through the labyrinth of the lawless city by its self-appointed gatekeepers Tammie (Eden Brolin) and Uncle Joe (Craig Stark). Tyger Tyger is written & directed by Mexican-American filmmaker Kerry Mondragon, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Gravitas will release Mondragon's Tyger Tyger in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 26th this month.