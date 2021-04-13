Official Trailer for Sublime Doggie Doc Film 'We Don't Deserve Dogs'

"I love him, and he loves me, too." Urtext Films has released a trailer for documentary We Don't Deserve Dogs, which was initially set to premiere at last year's SXSW Film Festival. Another wonderful film in the growing doggie doc subgenre along with Stray and Los Reyes. A contemplative odyssey across our planet, looking at the simple and extraordinary ways that dogs influence our daily lives. Former child soldiers in Uganda. A pub in a Scottish town. A dog walker on the streets of Istanbul. A kaleidoscope of unconventional portraits from fascinating locations. People need dogs, and perhaps they need us, but what do humans do to deserve the unconditional love they provide? A very good question… From the filmmakers: "We were very fortunate to travel the world to discover the unique bonds between dogs and humans." And the result is this sublime film. I'm quoted in this trailer near the end from my glowing SXSW review last year. Worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Salleh's doc We Don't Deserve Dogs, from YouTube:

Filmmakers Matthew Salleh and Rose Tucker embarked on a year long journey around the globe to capture the special relationship between humans and dogs. "In making this film, we wanted to explore not only the loving loyalty our four-legged friends give us, but also truly ponder the question of whether we, as humans, deserve the love that dogs can give. Our journey took us to all corners of the globe. From shepherds deep in the mountains of Romania, to a day of dog worship in Nepal, there were many ways in which this unique connection was expressed." We Don't Deserve Dogs is directed by filmmaker Matthew Salleh, director of the doc film Barbecue previously, as well as plenty of shorts. Produced by Rose Tucker of Urtext Film. This originally premiered at the Nashville and Warsaw Film Festivals last year. Urtext has already released We Don't Deserve Dogs direct-to-VOD starting April 9th - it's available to watch now. Visit the official website.