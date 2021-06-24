First Trailer for Sundance Hit 'CODA' with Emilia Jones & Troy Kotsur

"Do you have something to say?" Apple TV has debuted a wonderful new trailer for the Sundance hit CODA, made by Sian Heder. The film premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and won both the Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize at the fest (and was one of my Top 10). As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and singing, and her fear of abandoning her parents and leaving her family behind. The excellent cast in CODA features Emilia Jones as Ruby, Troy Kotsur is a stand out role as her father, the enigmatic Marlee Matlin as her mother, plus Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, John Fiore, and Eugenio Derbez. Every family has its own language. I wrote in my review that this film is a revolution for deaf cinema, and this trailer lives up to that potential. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sian Heder's CODA, direct from Apple TV's YouTube:

Gifted with a voice that her parents can’t hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams. CODA is both written and directed by American filmmaker Siân Heder, her second feature film after making Tallulah previously. Based on the French film La Famille Bélier. Produced by Fabrice Gianfermi, Philippe Rousselet, and Patrick Wachsberger. This originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our glowing review). Apple will debut Heder's CODA in select US theaters + streaming on Apple TV+ starting August 13th, 2021 this summer. So who wants to watch?