Official Trailer for Superb 'Attica' Doc Film About the 1971 Prison Riot

"Put your hands in the air, and you will not be harmed." "But that was bullsh*t." Showtime has unveiled an official trailer for a superb new documentary film titled Attica, which just premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival earlier this month. This is the definitive true story film about the 1971 prison riot at the facility known as Attica, which was already made into a feature film in 1980 also called Attica. In the fall of 1971, tensions between inmates & guards at the Attica Correctional Facility are at an all-time high. The morning of September 9th, it all comes to a head when inmates erupt into one of the largest U.S. prison riots ever witnessed. The documentary interviews a number of the prisoners who were directly involved in the riot, not only telling their story but also telling us about what really happened; along with a few police and lawyers and other people directly involved. It will change everything to hear about what really went down. This is a must watch. I caught this during TIFF and it's riveting and horrifying, but so very necessary to tell the truth.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Traci Curry & Stanley Nelson's doc Attica, from Showtime's YouTube:

Attica details the five-day prison rebellion that transpired in the fall of 1971 in upstate New York and still stands as the largest and deadliest the country has ever witnessed. More than a simple recounting of the five days of rebellion, Attica will offer a broader understanding of the Attica tragedy in the crosscurrents of politics, race, power, and punishment in the early 1970s. Through expert voices and archival images of urban & suburban life, the film explores the tensions between a young, radicalized population of mostly Black and Latino inmates, and correctional officers from a predominately white company town, where the Attica prison was the primary employer for generations of families. The film examines inmates' demands for recognition of their humanity at the culmination of a moment where racial justice activists embraced prisoner rights as an extension of their fight for civil rights. Attica is co-directed by doc filmmakers Traci Curry (producer on Obama: The First 100 Days) & Stanley Nelson (The Black Press: Soldiers Without Swords, Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple, Wounded Knee, Freedom Summer, The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution, Rise Up: The Movement that Changed America), both worked on Boss: The Black Experience in Business doc previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival this year. Showtime will debut the Attica doc streaming starting on November 6th, 2021 this fall.