Official Trailer for Swedish Series 'The Unlikely Murderer' on Netflix

"His story doesn't add up." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a new true crime series called The Unlikely Murderer from Sweden, about the infamous 1986 assassination of the Swedish prime minister. This will be available to watch on Netflix starting in November, including in the US for anyone curious to learn more about this event. The series focuses on a man named Stig Engström, who passed away in the year 2000. Nearly 20 years later, independent investigators and the police eventually named Engström as the lead suspect, but of course they can't do anything else now that he is dead. This series dramatizes how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder. Engström managed to elude justice right up to his death with a combination of audacity, luck, and a perplexed police force. Starring Robert Gustafsson as Stig Engström, Peter Andersson, Mikael Persbrandt, Björn Bengtsson, Joel Spira, Shanti Roney, Torkel Petersson, Emil Almén, and Eva Melander. Innocent witness or potential suspect? I'm intrigued to see exactly what this shows us.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series The Unlikely Murderer, direct from YouTube:

The Unlikely Murderer is a fictional interpretation of how Stig Engström, the graphic designer who was named as the probable murderer of Sweden's prime minister Olof Palme, managed to elude justice right up to his death through a combination of audacity, luck and a perplexed police force. What do we know about Stig Engström? How could the police let him get away, despite being on his track? The murder was not planned well, Engström did everything wrong from the beginning and almost no one believed his lies about what he actually did during that fateful night 1986 in Stockholm, Sweden. The Unlikely Murderer is a mini-series with episodes directed by Swedish filmmakers Charlotte Brändström (director of Stormy Summer, A Business Affair, plus episodes of "Madam Secretary", "The Witcher", "Jupiter's Legacy" series) and Simon Kaijser (director of Stockholm East, Spinning Man, and "Before We Die" series). The scripts are written by Wilhelm Behrman and Niklas Rockström. Adapted from the book "Den osannolika mördaren" (translating to "The Unlikely Murderer") by Thomas Pettersson first published in 2018. Netflix will debut The Unlikely Murderer series streaming on Netflix starting November 5th, 2021 this fall. Who's curious?