Official Trailer for 'Tazmanian Devil' Film About a Nigerian Immigrant

"Be very careful of what you allow in your spirit, Dayo, especially in America…" 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for Tazmanian Devil, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Solomon Onita Jr. This originally premiered at the American Black Film Festival last year, and arrives on VOD early next month for anyone interested. After moving to the United States, Nigerian immigrant Dayo struggles to find a balance between his desire to join a college fraternity and bonding with his estranged father who is a strict pastor at a local church. As he begins the pledging process, tensions rise between him and his father and the rest of "TAZ" as he tries to figure out who he wants to be. Abraham Attah (from Beasts of No Nation and Spider-Man: Homecoming) stars as Dayo, with a cast including Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Adepero Oduye, and Kwesi Boakye. This is a quite an impressive trailer that builds to one intense ending! Damn.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Solomon Onita Jr.'s Tazmanian Devil, direct from YouTube:

19-year-old Nigerian immigrant Dayo (Abraham Attah) starts his first year at a university after recently moving to the United States. Naturally reserved, Dayo decides to join Tau Alpha Zeta (TAZ), a popular African-American fraternity that represents the flair and confidence he's missing in his life. During the initiation process, Dayo begins to bond with his fellow group of young pledges. At home, Dayo must keep his pledging life a secret from his previously estranged father, a strictly religious pastor. Adding to the tension of unfamiliarity between the two is Dayo's hidden resentment toward his father who abandoned him, and his mother, in Nigeria, to start a new life in the US, when he was just a child. As his home life and new life grows increasingly challenging, Dayo must decide if he wants to appease his father or if he wants to become his own man. Tazmanian Devil is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Solomon Onita Jr., making his feature directorial debut with this film after a number of shorts previously. 1091 Pics will release Tazmanian Devil direct-to-VOD starting on February 9th this winter. Visit the film's website.