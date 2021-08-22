Official Trailer for Thai Romance 'Love Battle' About Love Insurance

"I think you guys watch too much soap opera." CJ Entertainment has revealed two new official trailers for the Thai romantic comedy called Love Battle, from a filmmaker named Wirat Hengkongdee making his second feature film. This already opened in Thailand in 2019, and is finally coming to the US soon. Tan is an insurance actuary who has calculated the survival probability of romantic relationships. He comes up with a new insurance policy called "Love Insurance", after being hurt and betrayed. It's a policy that guarantees a 100% return of the payment with 30% interest, if they don't break up within two years of signing. An office comedy where an insurance salesman falls for an innocent matchmaker as they "battle" over whether the numbers add up. The film co-stars Esther Supreeleela & Prama Imanotai as Jeed & Tan, along with Thanawetch Siriwattanakul and Warapun Nguitragool. It looks like cute romcom fun from Thailand.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Wirat Hengkongdee's Love Battle, direct from CJ's YouTube:

Tan, an actuary guy who even calculates the romantic relationship comes up with a new insurance policy called, "Love Insurance" after being hurtfully betrayed by his girlfriend. It is an insurance that guarantees to policyholders 100% returns of the payment with 30% of interests if they don't break up for 2 years after signing the contract. Love Battle is directed by Thai filmmaker Wirat Hengkongdee, making his second feature after writing / directing the film Super Salaryman previously. The screenplay is written by Wirat Hengkongdee, Pattrapan Wongsawangsiri, Kanokphan Ornrattanasakul, and Wachiratham Tapnurak. It's produced by Yeonu Choi. This film originally opened in Thailand & Vietnam back in 2019. CJ Entertainment will release Hengkongdee's Love Battle in the US coming up later this year. Anyone interested in watching?