Official Trailer for 'The Alpinist' Doc on Climber Marc-André Leclerc

"He doesn't even care if anybody ever knows he's climbing." Roadside Attractions + Dogwoof have revealed an official trailer for another adventure sports doc called The Alpinist, about a daring free climber from Canada. Following The Dawn Wall and Free Solo is this story. "As the sport of climbing turns from a niche pursuit to mainstream media event, Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history…. Intrigued by these quiet accomplishments, veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer sets out to make a film about Marc-André. But the Canadian soloist is an elusive subject: nomadic and publicity shy, he doesn’t own a phone or car, and is reluctant to let the film crew in on his pure vision of climbing." Damn. Described as an intimate film "of a visionary climber who follows the path of his own passion." My kind of inspiration. I'm all about this! I love climbing and I love to hear these stories about the best climbers in the world. It's intense yet gripping.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Mortimer & Nick Rosen's doc The Alpinist, from YouTube:

Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Yet, he draws scant attention. With no cameras, no rope, and no margin for error, Leclerc's approach is the essence of solo adventure. Nomadic and publicity shy, he doesn’t own a phone or car, and is reluctant to let a film crew in on his pure vision of climbing. Veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer sets out to make a film about Leclerc but struggles to keep up with his elusive subject. Then, Leclerc embarks on a historic adventure into Patagonia that will redefine what is possible in solo climbing. The Alpinist is co-directed by adventure filmmakers Peter Mortimer (director of The Dawn Wall doc previously and lots of other outdoor films) & Nick Rosen, both directors on the Reel Rock series and Valley Uprising previously. Roadside Attractions will debut The Alpinist doc in select US theaters starting September 10th, 2021. Visit the film's official website. Who wants to watch?