Official Trailer for 'The Banishing' About a Haunted House in England

"We do not speak about things in that house…" Shudder has unveiled an official trailer for The Banishing, a freaky new haunted house horror film from genre filmmaker Chris Smith (Creep, Severance, Triangle). This originally premiered at FrightFest and Sitges Film Festivals last year, and will stream on Shudder this April. The Banishing tells the story of the most haunted house in England. In the 1930s, a young reverend, his wife and daughter move into a manor with a horrifying secret. When a vengeful spirit haunts the little girl and threatens to tear the family apart, the reverend and his wife are forced to confront their beliefs. Starring Jessica Brown Findlay, John Heffernan, John Lynch, and Sean Harris. Not only does this look genuinely scary, but this is the kind of innovative horror we need more of to counter all the blandness.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Smith's The Banishing, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

From acclaimed genre director Chris Smith comes the true story of the most haunted house in England. A young reverend and his wife and daughter move into a manor with a horrifying secret. When a vengeful spirit haunts the little girl and threatens to tear the family apart, the reverend and his wife are forced to confront their beliefs. They must turn to black magic by seeking the help of a famous Occultist… or risk losing their daughter. The Banishing is directed by British genre filmmaker Chris Smith (aka Christopher Smith), director of the movies Creep, Severance, Triangle, Black Death, Get Santa, and Detour previously. The screenplay is written by David Beton, Ray Bogdanovich, and Dean Lines. This originally premiered at FrightFest and Sitges Film Festivals last year. Shudder will debut Smith's The Banishing horror streaming starting on April 15th in US / UK / Canada / Ireland / Australia / New Zealand this spring. Who's curious?