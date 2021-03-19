Official Trailer for 'The Believer' with Sophie Kargman & Billy Zane

"If my child were evil, would you kill it?" Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for an indie film titled The Believer, from filmmaker Shan Serafin. This horror-thriller hasn't shown up at any festivals or elsewhere and is getting a VOD release next month. Not to be confused with the 2001 skinheads film also titled The Believer, this indie isn't getting much of a big opening. Serafin's The Believer is a psychological thriller involving demonology within the context of marital strife. A scientist attempts to consult a therapist for help with his wife's increasingly bizarre and erratic behavior. But they eventually discover she might be possessed, or something like that. Gaslighting: The Movie, anyone? The cast includes Sophie Kargman as Violet, with Aidan Bristow, Susan Wilder, Lindsey Ginter, and Billy Zane. So many strange things going on in this trailer, but there's not enough Billy Zane in here to make this seriously interesting to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Shan Serafin's The Believer, direct from Freestyle's YouTube:

Lucas, an out-of-work nuclear scientist, struggles with tension in his marriage after his wife mysteriously terminates her pregnancy without his consent. As his physical health begins to inexplicably deteriorate, his wife's behavior grows increasingly bizarre and he seeks clarity from his therapist. Exhausted by his job search, strange events begin to occur in the home and his medical condition progressively declines. Dr. Benedict recommends they try an alternative therapy, but it only makes matters worse. Lucas questions Benedict's effectiveness as his grip on reality begins to fade. Violet arouses his ever-deepening suspicions, and after a visit from two mysterious guests, her insidious behavior becomes disturbingly pervasive. Lucas' anger and frustration turns to fear as Violet's sinister intentions are revealed. Lucas tries in vain to escape the evil web she has spun, but by the time he discovers the truth, it might be too late. The Believer is both written & directed by American filmmaker Shan Serafin, director of the films The Forest and Misfire previously. Freestyle Digital Media will release The Believer direct-to-VOD starting on April 2nd. Anyone?