Official Trailer for 'The Boys in Red Hats' Doc About Media & America

"Made me want to vomit." Same. Shark Dog Films has debuted an official US trailer for the documentary called The Boys in Red Hats, which initially premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year. This isn't as bad as that title sounds, thank goodness, but it definitely is an attempt to soften the blow and shift the blame instead of actually confront any real problems. It film follows an "incident" in 2019 in which a student was caught on camera acting racist, then "instantly and unwittingly became a global headline." It's fair to show all sides of what happened and then examine the outrage and the ensuing media hoopla, which often does get out of hand, but at the same time this almost feels like an attempt to give this kid a chance to escape the blame. He should've never been there to begin with if he didn't want any of this attention. At least this doc admits it "will piss off both sides" though that thinking definitely won't achieve much anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Schroder's doc The Boys in Red Hats, from YouTube:

After a 2019 confrontation between a student from Kentucky's elite Covington Catholic High School and a Native American elder on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial goes viral, filmmaker Jonathan Schroder sets out to understand the incident, the media’s obsession with it and the larger ramifications for both one small Kentucky community and our country as a whole. The Boys in Red Hats deftly explores the media’s insistence on immediacy over accuracy, the danger in prioritizing intent over impact and what it’s going to take if we ever hope to bridge the deep divides in our communities—and our country. The Boys in Red Hats is directed by doc filmmaker Jonathan Schroder, making his feature doc debut following the feature film Jimmy and Judy and creator of the "The Incredible Dr. Pol" documentary TV series. The film initially premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year. Shark Dog Films will release Schroder's The Boys in Red Hats doc in select theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on July 16th, 2021 this summer. Intrigued?