Official Trailer for 'The Conservation Game' Doc About Big Cat Trade

"The battle's on." Cargo Films has released an official trailer for a documentary called The Conservation Game, about Big Cat trade and the problems with it. I'd call this an unofficial follow-up doc to the popular Netflix "Tiger King" series, about the same people. This premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Social Justice Award. Retired Ohio police officer, Tim Harrison, stumbles upon a bombshell discovery when he begins to suspect that the world's most famous celebrity conservationists may be secretly connected to the exotic big cat trade. "Anytime you take an animal out of its natural environment and put it in front of a crowd of people, clapping & screaming like a bunch of maniacs, it amounts to mental & physical cruelty," Harrison explains. "The Conservation Game tells you what happens to these animals, where they come from and where they go. And it's horrible. Absolutely horrible." I do hope this changes the entertainment industry forever. The quote in here referencing both Blackfish & The Cove is a good one, too.

Here's the official trailer for Michael Webber's doc The Conservation Game, direct from YouTube:

Set against the backdrop of a heated national debate on captive big cats in America, The Conservation Game follows the story of Tim Harrison, a retired cop who makes a bombshell discovery while undercover at an exotic animal auction. He starts to suspect that America’s top TV celebrity conservationists may be secretly connected to the exotic pet trade. What follows is a high-stakes game of cat & mouse, filled with lies, deception, and cover-ups. As his investigation leads deeper into the secret world of the big cat trade, Tim and his team take their fight to the halls of Congress, pressing lawmakers to pass federal legislation that would end the private breeding and exploitation of these endangered and majestic animals. But when opposition comes from an unexpected source, Tim is forced to face the demons of his own past, while wrestling with the consequences of exposing his childhood hero. The Conservation Game doc is directed by producer / filmmaker Michael Webber, of the docs The Elephant in the Living Room and The Student Body previously. This premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year. Cargo Film will release The Conservation Game in select US theaters starting August 27th, 2021. Visit the film's official website.