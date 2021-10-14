Official Trailer for 'The Drummer' About the Trauma of U.S. Soldiers

"You can't force these soldiers to become political." 1091 Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled The Drummer, from filmmaker Eric Werthman. This first premiered last year, and is out on VOD this fall - timed to honor Veterans Day. Set in 2008, The Drummer revolves around active and former members of the U. S. military. With the US engaged in a seemingly perpetual war, the devastating traumas that soldiers suffer abroad continue to be felt at home. The film stars Danny Glover as a Vietnam veteran who has become a lawyer and political advocate for soldiers who've suffered mental health issues. Glover's statement: "My brother was a Vietnam vet, given to the recent announcement that there are more veterans suicide than soldiers killed in Iraq makes the film The Drummer more timely than ever." The cast includes Prema Cruz, Sam Underwood, Daniel K. Isaac, Camilla Perez, Frankie J. Alvarez, Jennifer Mudge, and Lillias White. This looks heartbreaking and meaningful, a story with an important message.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Eric Werthman's The Drummer, direct from YouTube:

Three interwoven stories reveal the traumatic effects of war on the psyches of veterans from different generations in The Drummer, which stars Danny Glover as Mark Walker, a Vietnam war veteran who has become a lawyer and political advocate for soldiers who have suffered mental health issues through their tenure with the Army. Walker works at The Drummer, a small, "anti-war" coffee shop, where soldiers he meets open up the issue of the mental struggles and physical toll that war takes on veterans. The Drummer is directed by producer / filmmaker Eric Werthman, his second feature film after making Going Under previously. The screenplay is by Jessica Gohlke and Eric Werthman. Produced by Vladan Nikolic and Eric Werthman. This initially premiered at the 2020 Woodstock Film Festival last year. 1091 Pictures will release Werthman's The Drummer direct-to-VOD on November 9th, 2021 this year - in honor of Veterans Day.