Official Trailer for 'The End of Us' - A Lockdown Romantic Comedy

"As soon as I get this stimmy check, I'm bouncing." Saban Films + Well Go USA have revealed an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled The End of Us, another made-during-the-pandemic film about a couple who is forced to live together during the lockdown even though they're on the verge of breaking up. This first premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Philadelphia Film Festival. After a savage breakup, two exes must continue living together when California issues its stay-at-home order for COVID-19. Now they'll try to move on without moving out. Starring Ben Coleman, Ali Vingiano, Derrick DeBlasis, Gadiel Del Orbe, and Kate Peterman. As fun as this looks, I'm getting the feeling no one really wants to watch films about the time during the pandemic where we were all stuck at home with nothing to do. Even though they made a film out of that time, does anyone want to revisit? Nah.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Steven Kanter & Henry Loevner's The End of Us, direct from YouTube:

A witty and timely comedy full of heart and humor. Cohabitating couple Nick and Leah are on the verge of splitting up when the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic forces them to stick together. As hours turn into days, then weeks, a relative truce devolves into petty fights between the practical, career-driven Leah and the carefree, creative slacker Nick. As they navigate this new normal and reevaluate their relationship, the couple finds that breaking up may be harder than staying together. The End of Us is written and directed by filmmakers Steven Kanter ("Up for Adoption", "Hair Flick" on TV) & Henry Loevner ("You Do You" on TV), both making their feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Saban + Well Go USA will debut The End of Us in select US theaters on December 3rd, 2021, then on VOD starting December 7th. Anyone interested?