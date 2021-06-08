Official Trailer for 'The Hidden Life of Trees' Doc Film About Forests

"Forests will return… it would just be nice if we were still around." Capelight Pics has released an official US trailer for an acclaimed German documentary titled The Hidden Life of Trees, that is about exactly what the title states - the hidden lives of trees. Did you know trees might be capable of thought, memory, communication? When Peter Wohlleben published his book "The Hidden Life of Trees" in 2015, he quickly entered bestseller lists. The forester wrote vividly about his experience that trees are able to communicate with each other, a thesis explored in depth in this film. He draws on groundbreaking scientific discoveries to describe how trees are like human families: tree parents live together with their children, communicate with them, support them as they grow, share nutrients with those who are sick or struggling, and even warn each other of impending dangers. This documentary will open in US theaters starting this July. For anyone who loves our planet, this looks like a must watch. And a great double feature with the doc Fantastic Fungi, too.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jörg Adolph's doc The Hidden Life of Trees, from YouTube:

A walk in the woods will never be the same after watching this documentary The Hidden Life of Trees. Based on his best-selling book that profoundly changed our understanding of forests, renowned forester & writer Peter Wohlleben guides us through his most enlightening ideas. Presenting his ecological, biological and academic expertise with infectious enthusiasm and candor, Wohlleben travels through Germany, Poland, Sweden, and Vancouver to illustrate the amazing processes of life, death, and regeneration he has observed in the woodland for decades. The result is an immersive and eye-opening look at the scientific mechanisms behind these wonders of nature. The Hidden Life of Trees is directed by German filmmaker Jörg Adolph, director of the docs Kanalschwimmer, Houwelandt, Die Reproduktionskrise, Passion, and Parents' School previously. Co-directed by German nature filmmaker Jan Haft (The Meadow, The Green Planet, Secrets of the North Sea, Heimat Natur). This originally opened in theaters in Germany last year. Capelight Pics will debut The Hidden Life of Trees in select US theaters starting on July 16th this summer.