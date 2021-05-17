Official Trailer for 'The Longest Wave' About a Legendary Windsurfer

"I think we're lucky to have him still with us…" 1091 Pics has debuted a new official trailer for an adventure sports documentary titled The Longest Wave, which originally premiered in 2019 at the DOC NYC Film Festival. And it also played at last year's Cinequest Film Festival. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Brother's Keeper, Paradise Lost, One Who Day, Metallica: Some Kind of Monster) travels the globe with legendary windsurfer and pioneering waterman Robby Naish as he figures out what to accomplish next in his life. The film also focuses on the usual adventure life challenges including getting older, injuries, family, and the risks of continuing to participate in considerably dangerous sports. The doc features Robby Naish, Kai Lenny, Laird Hamilton, and Gerry Lopez, among others. This seems like a nice companion to the other recent surfing doc Arc of Aleutia, or the classic The Endless Summer where they also seek the longest wave.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Berlinger's doc The Longest Wave, direct from YouTube:

The Longest Wave: Throughout his storied four-decade career, Robby Naish has been a watersports pioneer, ushering once-niche activities like windsurfing, kite boarding, stand-up paddle boarding, and foil surfing into the forefront of the global sports community, racking up a total of 24 championship titles along the way. It is this lifelong quest to master all obstacles that led Naish to his latest undertaking. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger travels the globe with legendary windsurfer and pioneering waterman Robby Naish, a 24-time world champion whose quest to master the world’s longest waves unexpectedly reveals his vulnerabilities as a competitor, mentor and father. The Longest Wave is directed by award-winning American producer / filmmaker Joe Berlinger, director of many docs such as Brother's Keeper, Paradise Lost, One Who Day, Metallica: Some Kind of Monster, Under African Skies, Hank: 5 Years from the Brink, Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru, Intent to Destroy, and Raising Hell: The Visions of Clive Barker previously. This originally premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival in 2019. 1091 Pictures will release Berlinger's The Longest Wave on VOD in the US on August 10th later this summer. Who's in?