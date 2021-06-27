Official Trailer for 'The One and Only Dick Gregory' Showtime Doc

"His stage presence was so smooth." Showtime has debuted an official trailer for the documentary film The One and Only Dick Gregory, a profile of the American comedian and activist Dick Gregory. The film just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this month, and is playing at AFI Docs before it starts streaming on Showtime this Independence Day - July 4th. From Tribeca: "Dick Gregory was an icon for Black America. A comedian who used his considerable public platform for activism during the civil rights movement of the 60s, he was the rare entertainer who felt almost as at home on the couch of The Tonight Show as he did on the front lines of the fight for racial equity and justice. [With] stunning archival footage and contemporary interviews, Andre Gaines' brilliant debut feature takes a close look at Gregory’s legacy, documenting his many personal reinventions throughout the decades, while hearing from the countless entertainers (Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock among them) who have been inspired by his blueprint." Well that sounds great to me. And just from this trailer, even if you don't know much about him this doc promises to be enlightening.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Andre Gaines' doc The One and Only Dick Gregory, from YouTube:

In writer-director Andre Gaines' The One and Only Dick Gregory, extraordinary archival footage and new interviews put a spotlight on this American icon's journey from influential comedian to on-the-ground activist — which is discussed by modern legends including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Wanda Sykes, along with more commentary from Harry Belafonte, W. Kamau Bell, Lawrence O’Donnell, Gregory’s wife Lillian Gregory, Medgar Evers’ wife Dr. Myrlie Evers-Williams, and others. Most essential is Dick Gregory himself, whose insights before he died in 2017 provide a crucial through line to what Gregory gave voice to during the Civil Rights era — and which continue to be ever so vital today. The One and Only Dick Gregory is directed by talented producer / filmmaker Andre Gaines, making his feature directorial debut after producing the other doc films Bricks in Motion and Bill Nye: Science Guy previously. This initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this year, and also stopped by AFI Docs. Showtime will debut The One and Only Dick Gregory streaming starting on July 4th this summer. Who wants to watch?