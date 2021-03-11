Official Trailer for 'The Outside Story' Film Starring Brian Tyree Henry

"Do you know this man?" Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for an indie dramedy titled The Outside Story, the first feature film from Casimir Nozkowski, which premiered at numerous virtual film festivals last year. An introverted editor living a vertical life in his second-floor apartment, nursing a broken heart after a rough breakup, is always on deadline and in a rut. When Charles locks himself out of his building, he must go horizontal and confront the world he's been avoiding in search of a way back inside. In order to find his way back inside, he's forced to interact with…his neighbors. Oh nooo! The very talented Brian Tyree Henry stars as Charles, with a fun cast including Sonequa Martin-Green, Sunita Mani, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Olivia Edward. This looks charming & amusing, more of a comedy than expected, but as an introvert I'm curious to see what he learns meeting all of his extra weird NYC neighbors.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Casimir Nozkowski's The Outside Story, direct from YouTube:

Brian Tyree Henry takes on his first big screen lead role as Charles Young, a broken-hearted video editor. Perceiving a betrayal of trust as a sign his girlfriend Isha (Sonequa Martin-Green) is leaving him, Charles preemptively blows up his relationship and sequesters himself at home. The fates do not comply and Charles locks himself out of his apartment. Stumbling into a transformational, timely odyssey exploring his community, Charles meets a dynamic ensemble of previously avoided neighbors (including Sunita Mani, Olivia Edward and Asia Kate Dillon) who show him everyone’s got issues and it never helps to keep them all locked up. The Outside Story is written and directed by filmmaker Casimir Nozkowski, making his first feature after numerous shorts and TV work previously. This premiered last year in NYC via Rooftop Films, and also played at a few virtual film festivals in the fall. Samuel Goldwyn will release Nozkowski's The Outside Story in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 30th, 2021 this spring. So how does it look?