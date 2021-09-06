Official Trailer for 'The River Runner' Doc on Kayaker Scott Lindgren

"You can't operate at that level forever." 1091 Pics has released a trailer for a documentary film called The River Runner, another thrilling adventure doc profiling an expert kayaker named Scott Lindgren. This premiered at the Mountainfilm Festival recently, and is arriving on VOD in October to watch. The film follows expedition kayaker Scott Lindgren's 23 year quest to become the first person to paddle the four great rivers that flow from Tibet's sacred Mt. Kailash. This story of resilience follows his journey - through his struggles, Lindgren learns the only way to achieve his goals is to open his heart after years of trauma and health problems. The director explains: "I hope my audience feels the weight of Scott's personal journey and the lengths he went to become the person he is now. It's never too late to change, and it's never too late to follow your dreams. I believe this film is a testament to that." This sounds like a doc that is much more than just a story about adventure sports, it's about overcoming challenges both mentally and physically. Dive in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rush Sturges' doc The River Runner, direct from YouTube:

The story of Scott Lindgren’s 20-year quest to be the first to paddle the four great rivers that originate from Tibet’s sacred Mount Kailash is more than a gripping whitewater flick. It's also an intimate chronicle of an emotionally stunted athlete who’s having a breakthrough after a life crisis. As a highly accomplished expedition kayaker & whitewater filmmaker, Lindgren always forbade any sign of emotional vulnerability on the river; he saw it as a weakness that might jeopardize the fortitude needed for extreme waters. It takes a life-changing diagnosis, followed by a dark night of the soul, for him to finally learn how to show up with an open heart. The River Runner is directed by American filmmaker Rush Sturges, director of the doc film Chasing Niagara previously, as well as other adventure filmmaking work. This premiered at the Mountainfilm Festival earlier this year. 1091 Pictures will debut The River Runner in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 12th, 2021 this fall. It's also available on Netflix in some places. Who's interested?