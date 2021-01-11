Official Trailer for 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' with Andra Day

"Those lyrics provoke people." Hulu has officially revealed the first official trailer for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, a new Lee Daniels movie that was dumped by Paramount and sold off to Hulu. It was supposed to open in theaters this spring, instead it's going direct-to-streaming at the end of February. The screenplay is written by Suzan-Lori Parks, the first African American woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The film follows singer Billie Holiday, played by Grammy nominated singer Andra Day, during her career as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics with an undercover sting operation led by black Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair. Described as an "intimate tale of a fierce trailblazer whose defiance through music helped usher in the civil rights movement." The full ensemble cast includes Trevante Rhodes, Natasha Lyonne, Garrett Hedlund, Miss Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Tyler James Williams, Tone Bell, & Erik LaRay Harvey. Enjoy.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Lee Daniels' The United States vs. Billie Holiday, from Hulu's YouTube:

The legendary Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time, spent much of her career being adored by fans across the globe. Beginning in the 1940's in New York, the federal government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to escalate and racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial and heart-wrenching ballad, “Strange Fruit." Led by Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels and introducing Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Andra Day, the film unapologetically presents the icon's complicated, irrepressible life. The U.S. vs. Billie Holiday is directed by the American filmmaker Lee Daniels, director of the movies Shadowboxer, Precious, The Paperboy, and The Butler previously. The screenplay is written by Suzan-Lori Parks, from the book "Chasing the Scream" by Johann Hari. Paramount was going to release this in theaters, but sold it for streaming. Hulu will now release The United States vs. Billie Holiday streaming starting February 26th, 2021 this winter. Anyone interested?