Official Trailer for Thriller 'Ida Red' with Melissa Leo & Josh Hartnett

"I think they really understand how far her reach goes." Paramount has released the official trailer for a crime thriller titled Ida Red, opening on VOD in November. This actually premiered at the Locarno Film Festival and at Fantasia just last month, though we haven't heard too much about it. "Inspired by films such as Thief, Cruising, Hardcore and Heat, Ida Red is the Neo-Western story of an American crime family in Oklahoma." Crime boss Ida "Red" Walker turns to her son, Wyatt, to help her pull off one last heist to get out of prison before she dies. But with the FBI closing in, Wyatt must choose between family and freedom in this high-octane thriller. Melissa Leo stars as "Ida Red", with an ensemble cast including Josh Hartnett, Sofia Hublitz, William Forsythe, Deborah Ann Woll, George Carroll, Mark Boone Junior, Beau Knapp, and Frank Grillo. This looks solid, and it seems like a seriously intense thriller that never lets up.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Swab's Ida Red, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Career criminal, Ida 'Red' Walker (Melissa Leo), is battling a terminal illness serving a 25-year prison sentence in the outlaw state of Oklahoma. She has little time left. Her son, Wyatt Walker (Josh Hartnett), has sustained the family business, alongside his uncle. But when a deal falls through, local detective and Wyatt's brother-in-law, Collier (George Carroll), is joined by an FBI agent to track down the responsible party. Ida Red is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker John Swab, director of films Let Me Make You a Martyr and Run with the Hunted previously, and this year's Body Brokers as well. This just premiered at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival, and played at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal. Paramount will debut Ida Red in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 5th, 2021. Interested?