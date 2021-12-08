Official Trailer for Thriller 'The Translator' About a Syrian Translator

"So, Sami, where should I take you?" "Home." Launch Releasing has unveiled the new official US trailer for The Translator, a Syrian-French-Swiss-Belgian-Qatari co-production that first premiered at film festivals last year. It's opening in the US on VOD starting next February. A riveting thriller about an Arabic-English translator for the 2000 Olympics in Australia, who's forced into exile after a fateful mistranslation. He must return to Syria years later after his activist brother goes missing during the Arab Spring. Ziad Bakri stars as Sami, who returns to Syria more than a decade after going into political exile in Australia, to try and find and save his brother at the start of the Syrian revolution. The cast also includes Yumna Marwan, David Field, Sawsan Arsheed, Miranda Tapsell, Fares Helou, and Reem Ali. Whoa this looks intense. And not at all what I was expecting from that intro. A serious thriller with a strong emotional core. Take a look.

Official US trailer (+ French poster) for Rana Kazkaz & Anas Khalaf's The Translator, from YouTube:

In 2000, Sami (Ziad Bakri) was the Arabic-English translator for the Syrian Olympic team in Sydney, Australia. A slip of the tongue forced him to stay in Australia and live in exile as a political refugee. In 2011, when the Syrian revolution starts and his brother is arrested, Sami decides to risk everything to return to Syria to try and find him. The Translator, originally known as Le Traducteur in French, is co-directed by filmmakers Rana Kazkaz & Anas Khalaf, both making their feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Based on their own short Searching for the Translator (from 2015). The screenplay is written by Rana Kazkaz and Magali Negroni; based on an original idea by Rana Kazkaz & Anas Khalaf. This initially premiered at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival last year. Launch Releasing will debut The Translator direct-to-VOD in the US starting on February 1st, 2022 coming soon. Anyone want to watch?