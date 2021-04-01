First Trailer for Thriller 'Things Heard & Seen' with Amanda Seyfried

"Everything in the natural world, has a counterpart in the spiritual realm." Netlfix has revealed an official trailer for a mysterious thriller titled Things Heard & Seen, from filmmakers Shari Springer Berman & Robert Pulcini (of American Splendor, The Nanny Diaries, Girl Most Likely, 10,000 Saints). A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet up in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home's history. Oooh. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage. Amanda Seyfried and James Norton co-star, with Natalia Dyer, Alex Neustaedter, Rhea Seehorn, Michael O'Keefe, Karen Allen, Jack Gore, with F. Murray Abraham, James Urbaniak, and Ana Sophia Heger. At first glance, this looks like an American remake of Rebecca, about digging up skeletons in the closet once you marry and move. At least the talented Amanda Seyfried is leading this time.

First trailer (+ poster) for Shari Springer Berman & Robert Pulcini's Things Heard & Seen, on YouTube:

Catherine Clare (Amanda Seyfried) reluctantly trades life in 1980s Manhattan for a remote home in the tiny hamlet of Chosen, New York, after her husband George (James Norton) lands a job teaching art history at a small Hudson Valley college. Even as she does her best to transform the old dairy farm into a place where young daughter Franny will be happy, Catherine increasingly finds herself isolated and alone. She soon comes to sense a sinister darkness lurking both in the walls of the ramshackle property—and in her marriage to George. Things Heard & Seen is written & directed by filmmakers Shari Springer Berman & Robert Pulcini, both directors of American Splendor, The Nanny Diaries, The Extra Man, Girl Most Likely, and 10,000 Saints previously. Based on the acclaimed novel "All Things Cease to Appear" by Elizabeth Brundage. Produced by Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu, Peter Cron, & Julie Cohen. Netflix will debut Things Heard & Seen streaming starting April 29th, 2021 this spring. First impression? Scary?