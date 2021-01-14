Official Trailer for 'Til Kingdom Come' Doc Film About US Evangelicals

"We've been waiting for that to happen for decades…" Abramorama has released an official trailer for an acclaimed documentary film titled 'Til Kingdom Come, made by journalist / filmmaker Maya Zinshtein (Forever Pure). This already premiered at a number of film festivals last year, and the film is showing in "virtual cinemas" next month. This frighteningly stark, eye-opening film takes us into the world of American Evangelicals and their (indoctrinated) connection to Israel. Pastors encourage an impoverished Kentucky community, "the forgotten people of America", to donate more to Israel in anticipation of Jesus's impending return. The film exposes the controversial bond between Evangelicals and Jews, in a story of faith, power and money, revealing how Trump’s America is led by an End-Times apocalyptic countdown. There's way too much Trump in this trailer, but it's also a reminder of how vicious religious power controls these countries.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Maya Zinshtein's doc Til Kingdom Come, direct from YouTube:

Millions of American Evangelicals are praying for the State of Israel. Among them are the Binghams, a dynasty of Kentucky pastors, and their Evangelical congregants in an impoverished coal mining town. They donate sacrificially to Israel’s foremost philanthropic organization, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, because they fervently believe the Jews are crucial to Jesus’s return. This film traces this unusual relationship, from rural Kentucky to the halls of government in Washington, through the moving of the American Embassy in Jerusalem, and also to the annexation plan of the West-Bank. With unparalleled access, the film exposes a stunning backstory of the Trump and Netanyahu administrations, where financial, political, messianic motivations intersect with an apocalyptic worldview that's insistently reshaping American foreign policy toward Israel and the Middle-East. 'Til Kingdom Come is directed by journalist / filmmaker Maya Zinshtein, her second film after making the award-winning doc Forever Pure previously. This originally premiered at the DocAviv Film Festival last year. Abramorama will release Til Kingdom Come in "virtual cinemas" starting February 26th this winter. For info, visit the official website.