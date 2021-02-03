First Full Trailer for Time Loop Film 'The Obituary of Tunde Johnson'

"Your life is more important than your pride!" More loop films! Wolfe has debuted an official US trailer for the indie time loop thriller called The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, which originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019. It's finally getting a VOD release later this February, after also playing at the Nightstream Film Festival last year. A wealthy, Nigerian-American teen named Tunde Johnson, played by Steven Silver, is pulled over by police, shot to death and immediately awakens, reliving the same day over and over, trapped in a terrifying time loop - forced to confront difficult truths about his life and himself. Nightstream explains: "Featuring one of the best and most radical uses of the time loop narrative device, [the film] offers a striking, crucial perspective of a long underrepresented voice paired with an unwavering appreciation for the beautiful moments in life, and a hope for a better tomorrow." Sounds cool. Also starring Spencer Neville, Nicola Peltz, Sammi Rotibi & Tembi Locke. It looks solid - might be a good watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Ali LeRoi's The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, via YouTube:

May 28th, 2020. This is the day Tunde Johnson (Steven Silver), a gay black teenager living in Los Angeles, comes out to his parents. This is also the day that he will be pulled over and shot by the LAPD. Then, he'll wake up and relive the same day, over and over again, frustratingly forced to suffer through similar fates despite making different choices in a frightening reflection of the gay and Black experiences in America. The Obituary of Tunde Johnson is directed by veteran producer / writer / filmmaker Ali LeRoi, making his first feature after lots of TV work including "Are We There Yet?", "Survivor's Remorse", "The Oversharer". The screenplay is written by Stanley Kalu. Produced by Zachary Green and Jason Shuman. This premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, and played at Nightstream last year. Wolfe Releasing will debut LeRoi's The Obituary of Tunde Johnson direct-to-VOD in the US starting February 26th this winter. Look good?