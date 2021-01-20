Official Trailer for Totally Ridiculous CGI Mayhem 'Sky Sharks' Movie

"These are sharks… but they can fly, you say?" Dark Sky Films has released an official trailer for a totally ridiculous action CGI-spectacle called Sky Sharks, from filmmaker Marc Fehse. First there was Iron Sky, then there was Sharknado, then there was the Iron Sky sequel (The Coming Race), now there's Sky Sharks. After an arctic research team discovers a long-lost Nazi warship frozen in the ice, they inadvertently unleash the Third Reich's unknown secret weapon: Sky Sharks. What if the Nazis had been secretly developing giant modified flying sharks flown by undead super-humans? Yeah, that's all they've got for a concept this time. The film's cast includes Tony Todd, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Eva Habermann, Naomi Grossman, Amanda Bearse, Robert LaSardo, and Dave Sheridan. This is one of the strangest trailers you'll ever see, with barely any good footage, and a title placed over a random shot of a city. Huh? Have fun, I guess…

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Marc Fehse's Sky Sharks, direct from Dark Sky's YouTube:

Deep in the ice of the antarctic, a team of geologists uncover an old Nazi laboratory still intact where dark experiments had occurred. In order to conquer the world, the Nazis created modified sharks which were able to fly and whose riders are genetically mutated, undead super-humans. A military task force called "Dead Flesh Four" - made up of reanimated US soldiers who fell in Vietnam - is put together to prevent world downfall. Can they defeat the sharks? Sky Sharks is directed by German producer / filmmaker Marc Fehse, director of the film Sex, Dogz & Rock n Roll previously, as well as other various film projects. The screenplay is written by Carsten Fehse and A.D. Morel, from an idea created by Marc Fehse. Dark Sky Films will debut Fehse's Sky Sharks direct-to-VOD starting on February 2nd, 2021 this winter. Want to watch?