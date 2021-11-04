Official Trailer for Trippy Thriller 'That Cold Dead Look In Your Eyes'

"Stop being sorry and learn how to cook!" Dark Star Pictures has debuted an official trailer for a strange, trippy indie horror-thriller mind-f*#k film titled That Cold Dead Look In Your Eyes, which is arriving on VOD next week. Yet another new film made by filmmaker Onur Tukel, who also released Scenes from an Empty Church earlier this year, too. This one is described as "another wildly fun multi-genre hybrid" about a man experiencing strange hallucinations. "Is it stress or an after effect of new technology installed all over the city? He must figure it out or he'll be trapped in this nightmare forever." The film is mostly in French - starring Nora Arnezeder, Franck Raharinosy, Alan Ceppos, Max Casella, with Denisa Juhos, and Barbara Beddouk. This looks like it gets into way more than just horror, a psychological thriller about infidelity, making the right choices, lust, love, and so much more. Or so it seems…? What a confusing trailer.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Onur Tukel's That Cold Dead Look In Your Eyes, direct from YouTube:

Leonard (Franck Raharinosy) is about to lose his girlfriend, home and job. Upon that, he's having strange hallucinations. Is it stress or an after effect of new technology installed all over the city? He must figure it out or he'll be trapped in this nightmare forever. That Cold Dead Look In Your Eyes is both written and directed by acclaimed Turkish-American artist / actor / filmmaker Onur Tukel, the director of many films including House of Pancakes, Ding-a-ling-Less, Richard's Wedding, Applesauce, Catfight, Black Magic for White Boys, The Misogynists, and Scenes from an Empty Church previously. It's produced by Jacob Karim. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Dark Star Pictures will release That Cold Dead Look In Your Eyes direct-to-VOD in the US starting on November 9th, 2021 this fall. Anyone?