Official Trailer for 'Two Gods' Doc About a Muslim Mentor in Newark

"I know he always there for me." An official trailer has debuted for an acclaimed indie documentary called Two Gods, marking the feature directorial debut of Brooklyn-based filmmaker Zeshawn Ali. This initially premiered at last year's Hot Docs Film Festival, and it also stopped by the Camden & Montclair Film Fests. Two Gods is a documentary film that tells the story of Hanif, a Muslim casket maker and ritual body washer in Newark who takes two young men from the neighborhood – Furquan and Naz – under his wing to teach them how to live better lives. "Shot in exquisite black and white, Zeshawn Ali's auspicious feature debut is a lyrical meditation on the importance of community and passing down generational knowledge through faith, brotherhood and redemption." One of the many quotes in this trailer says it is a "masterpiece waiting to be discovered" and from the looks of it, that might just be true. This doc is worth your time. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Zeshawn Ali's documentary Two Gods, direct from YouTube:

In an area of Newark where too many funerals commemorate tragically short lives, Hanif, an older man with a troubled past, works as a casket maker and ritual body washer. He is committed to his work and to his Islamic faith and is also a dedicated mentor to two local kids—Furquan, a confident 12-year-old who comes from a rough home, and Naz, a 17-year-old who has been fighting his own struggles as a young Black man growing up in Newark, NJ. Challenges come when Furquan's home life becomes more turbulent and Naz gets caught up in a serious arrest. Hanif, struggling with the fear that he has failed as a mentor, begins to fall into a downward spiral. Two Gods is a documentary directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Zeshawn Ali (visit his official site), making his feature directorial debut after one other short film (Shallows) previously. This originally premiered at the Hot Docs Film Festival last year. Ali's Two Gods will debut in select US theaters + virtual cinemas starting May 21st, 2021. Visit the film's official website.