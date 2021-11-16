Official Trailer for Undead Acid Rain Horror Film 'Amityville Uprising'

"I just killed a dead guy!" Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for an indie direct-to-VHS horror film called Amityville Uprising, another B-movie creation from the genre filmmaker Thomas J. Churchill - of Amityville Harvest, The Business of Christmas, and Big Freaking Rat recently. The Amityville franchise has entered public domain, hence the over-use of the concept despite none of it having any real connection to the original story or the original ghosts or anything. Amityville Uprising takes place after a chemical blast at a military base sets off a supernatural disaster. The explosion unleashes a toxic acid rain that dissolves the flesh of anyone trapped in it. Even worse, it causes the dead to rise again and attack the living. How's that for a concept? The movie stars Mike Ferguson, Scott C. Roe, Tank Jones, Alysha Young, Michael Cervantes, and Barry Papick. This horror looks especially dumb, but sometimes that can be fun to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Thomas J. Churchill's Amityville Uprising, direct from YouTube:

A chemical blast at a military base sets off a supernatural disaster in this tense action-horror thriller. As Sgt. Dash tries to keep the peace at the local police station, the explosion unleashes a toxic acid rain that dissolves the flesh of anyone trapped in it. Even worse, it causes the dead to rise again and attack the living. Can Dash and fellow officer Nina Rossi figure out who is friend and foe, fend off the attacks, and defend their colleagues until the savage cataclysm subsides? Amityville Uprising is written and directed by American genre filmmaker Thomas J. Churchill, director of many films including The Day of the Living Dead, Check Point, The Rack Pack, Nation's Fire, The Step Daddy, Amityville Harvest, The Business of Christmas, and Big Freaking Rat previously. It's produced by Thomas J. Churchill, Binh Dang, and Phillip B. Goldfine. Lionsgate will debut Amityville Uprising direct-to-VOD / DVD starting January 11th, 2022.