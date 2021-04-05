Official Trailer for Underground Fighting Drama 'American Fighter'

"Unleash the lion." Lionsgate has released an official US trailer for an indie underground fighting drama titled American Fighter, which originally premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival in 2019. A desperate teenager is forced into the dangerous world of underground fighting to win enough money to save his ailing mother. He finds out what he is made of in the face of these violent, hungry competitors. Sean Patrick Flanery co-stars as a a troubled handler who takes pity on the boy and trains him to be a fierce competitor — but is it enough to make Ali a winner? Based on a true story, this gritty action tale also stars George Kosturos, Tommy Flanagan, Allison Paige, and Bryan Craig. Haven't we seen this 100 times before already? More "fighting to save my family" stories over and over. Nothing new here, move along everybody.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Shaun Piccinino's American Fighter, from Lionsgte's YouTube:

Desperate for cash to save his deathly ill mother, college wrestler Ali (George Kosturos) enters the hidden world of underground fighting. Ali shows promise but, lacking skills, he gets beaten bloody. Duke (Sean Patrick Flanery), a troubled handler, takes pity on the boy and trains him to be a fierce competitor—but is it enough to make Ali a winner? American Fighter is directed by American stuntman & filmmaker Shaun Paul Piccinino, a stunt coordinator and actor and also the director of the films The Bloodletting, The Lackey, Roped, Lady Driver, Wheels of Fortune, and A California Christmas previously. The screenplay is written by Carl Morris and Shaun Paul Piccinino. It's produced by Ali Afshar, Christina Moore, and Anna Zielinski. This first premiered at the 2019 Fantasia Film Festival, and it already opened in the UK last year. Lionsgate will release Piccinino's American Fighter direct-to-VOD in the US starting May 21st next month.