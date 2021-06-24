MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Underworld Kingpin Film 'Nemesis' Set in London

by
June 24, 2021
"Your defenses are gone, your drawbridge is down… you've been taken over." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official US trailer for a British crime thriller titled Nemesis, which already opened in the UK earlier this year, and arrives on VOD in the US this summer. An underworld kingpin's past catches up with him when he returns to London, igniting an explosive chain of events which ends in revenge and murder. When the Morgan family gather in John's apartment to meet their daughter's new girlfriend Zoe, it turns out she is not what she seems and her arrival triggers a deadly game of cat and mouse ending in revenge and murder, as the family are trapped in their own home by a gang of armed intruders. Starring Billy Murray (no, not Bill Murray) as John, with Nick Moran, Frank Harper, Julian Glover, Ricky Grover, Bruce Payne, Lucy Aarden, Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott, Ambra Moore, Danny Bear, Rupert Holliday-Evans, and Rebecca Ferdinando. Looks like some made-for-TV crime schlock, not worth anyone's time.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for James Crow's Nemesis, direct from SGF's YouTube:

An Underworld kingpin - John Morgan (Billy Murray) - returns to London reigniting a feud with vengeful cop Frank Conway (Nick Moran) who is obsessed with bringing Morgan down and setting in motion a power play with his brother. The Morgan family gather in John's apartment to meet their daughter's new girlfriend Zoe who is not what she seems and her arrival triggers a deadly game of cat and mouse ending in revenge and murder, as the family ends up trapped in their own home by a gang of armed intruders. Nemesis is directed by English filmmaker James Crow, director of the films Curse of the Witching Tree, House of Salem, Black Creek, The Donnie Knockers, A Suburban Fairytale previously. The screenplay is written by Adam Stephen Kelly, from a story by Jonathan Sothcott and Adam Stephen Kelly. Produced by Jonathan Sothcott. This already opened in theaters in the UK earlier this year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will debut Crow's Nemesis direct-to-VOD in the US starting July 30th, 2021 this summer. Anyone interested?

