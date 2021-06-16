Official Trailer for 'Unearth' Eco-Horror Film About Farmers & Fracking

"Make it stop!" Cinedigm already released this film in the spring, but we're just catching up with this trailer for Unearth, an "eco-horror" thriller about farmers and the deadly consequences of allowing fracking. This originally premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year, where our writer Zofia gave it a positive review. The bond between two neighboring farm families is put to the test when one of them chooses to lease their land to a gas company with fracking plans. In the midst of this growing tension, the land is drilled and something long-dormant and terrifying is released. Don't mess with nature. "Unearth is about the horrifying repercussions sown by shortsighted decisions, and what our children reap from our actions." The film stars Adrienne Barbeau, P.J. Marshall, Allison McAtee, Rachel McKeon, Monica Wyche, Brooke Sorenson, and Marc Blucas. Yeah this does look incredibly terrifying. Don't frack! Keep that land intact.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for John C. Lyons & Dorota Swies' Unearth, from YouTube:

And here's an alternate UK trailer for John C. Lyons & Dorota Swies' Unearth, also from YouTube:

A fracking horror story, Unearth follows two neighboring farm families whose relationships are strained when one of them chooses to lease their land to an oil and gas company. In the midst of growing tension, the land is drilled, and something long dormant and terrifying, waiting deep beneath the earth's surface, is released. Unearth is about the horrifying repercussions sown by shortsighted decisions, and what our children reap from our actions. Unearth is co-directed by filmmakers John C. Lyons (director of the films Schism and There Are No Goodbyes previously) & Dorota Swies (making her feature directorial debut after other production work previously). The screenplay is by Kelsey Goldberg and John C. Lyons. This first premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year (read our review), and also played at the Mile High Horror Film Festival. Cinedigm already released Unearth in the US on April 22nd, 2021. Have you seen this yet?