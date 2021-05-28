Official Trailer for Unhinged UK Thriller 'Surge' Starring Ben Whishaw

"The police are looking for you." Opening this week in cinemas in the UK is this week is this intense British thriller titled Surge, set in London following a man who begins to fall apart over 24 hours. This premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year and was instantly compared to Joker, but it doesn't really have that kind of vibe. Surge "is a stripped back thriller about a man who goes on a bold and reckless journey of self-liberation." Ben Whishaw stars, with Ellie Haddington and Jasmine Jobson. It's an eerie, slow burn film that builds to a boil and tries to make a point, but overall feels muddled in its attempts to make that point. But it is uncomfortable filmmaking and tries be honest so I respect that it gives us something more than just another expected story. This trailer came out months ago but we just caught up with it now.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Aneil Karia's Surge, direct from YouTube:

Joseph (Ben Whishaw) is trapped in a soulless job, living a life devoid of emotion and meaning. After an impulsive act of rebellion, Joseph unleashes a wilder version of himself. Over the next 24 hours he will be propelled on a reckless journey through London, ultimately experiencing what it feels like to be alive. Surge is directed by British filmmaker Aneil Karia, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films, and TV directing including episodes of "Top Boy" and "Lovesick" previously. The screenplay is written by Rupert Jones and Rita Kalnejais and Aneil Karia. This originally premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and it also played at the Berlin Film Festival last year. BFI & BBC Films will release Karia's Surge in select UK cinemas starting May 28th, 2021 this month. No US release is set yet. Who's curious?