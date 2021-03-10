Official Trailer for Urban Superhero Film 'Lazarus' with Sean Riggs

"The question is: how are you still alive?" Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for an indie film titled Lazarus, another indie superhero flick about a man who gains special powers. "A super powered vigilante fights an organization to free a city from darkness." From filmmaker R.L. Scott and actor Sean Riggs, who also produced this. A man is killed, but his death is a brief affair. Upon regaining consciousness, he discovers he has been gifted with extraordinary powers that allow him to super-heroically fight the organization responsible for plunging his city into darkness. Sean Riggs stars as Lazarus, joined by Costas Mandylor, Shane Brolly, Nicki Micheaux, and Mya. This looks like it has some badass action scenes, and I really dig the red eyes when he has powers. But is there anything more than just that? Kick some ass.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for R.L. Scott's Lazarus, direct from YouTube:

A man is killed, but his death is a brief affair. Upon regaining consciousness, he (Sean Riggs) discovers he has been gifted with extraordinary powers that allow him to super-heroically fight back against the organization that is responsible for plunging his city into darkness. Lazarus is both written & directed by American filmmaker R.L. Scott, of the films Champion Road: Arena, Smuggler, I Think My Babysitter's an Alien, Call Me King, Dead to Rights, The Breaker, Bayne, and Bora previously. Produced by Sean Riggs, Benjamin Poge, Hellborn, Nina Jacobs. It hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Goldwyn Films has already released Scott's Lazarus streaming on Tubi now. It should also be on VOD soon.