Official Trailer for Video Game Comedy 'Hero Mode' with Sean Astin

"We need to find something that real gamers really want to play." Blue Fox Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Hero Mode, the feature directorial debut of producer / filmmaker A.J. Tesler. With his family’s indie video game business on the brink of bankruptcy, a teenage coding genius has just 30 days to create the world’s greatest video game. "No pressure." They're playing this as a family comedy for all ages, and it definitely looks like it's made to make everyone laugh. Hero Mode stars Chris Carpenter as Troy, Mira Sorvino, Sean Astin plus Indiana Massara as Paige, along with Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kimia Behpoornia, Phillip Solomon, Monte Markham, Creed Bratton, Jim O'Heir, Erik Griffin, Bobby Lee, and Al Madrigal. This is extremely cheesy and especially obvious in its video game designer humor. But there is still some kind of strange charm to it that might make it worth watching.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for A.J. Tesler's Hero Mode, direct from Blue Fox's YouTube:

With her indie video game business on the brink of bankruptcy, Kate (Mira Sorvino) throws a Hail Mary and puts Troy (Chris Carpenter), her teenage coding genius son, in charge of creating a video game to save the company. It's a dream come true for Troy, but quite the opposite for the company's disgruntled coders (Sean Astin, Mary Lynn Rajksub, Kimia Behpoornia) and their rival CEO (Nelson Franklin). Hero Mode, once known as Mayfield's Game, is directed by American producer / filmmaker A.J. Tesler, making his feature directorial debut with this after a few short films and mostly TV production work previously. The screenplay is written by Jeff Carpenter. Produced by Marcy Carpenter, E.J. Kavounas, A.J. Tesler. Blue Fox will debut Tesler's Hero Mode in select US theaters June 4th, then on VOD starting June 11th. Look fun?