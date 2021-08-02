Official Trailer for 'We Need to Do Something' Storm Trapped Thriller

"What if it wasn't just a storm…?" IFC Midnight has unveiled an official trailer for a mysterious new horror thriller titled We Need to Do Something, made by filmmaker Sean King O'Grady. It already premiered at Tribeca earlier this year. The concept involves a big, crazy apocalyptic storm rolling in and a family trapped by the storm in their house. But that's not it… There's some other kind of strange, evil forces lurking around, causing things to become even scarier as they remain stuck there for days. Described as a "Pandora's Box of horror" which sounds just about right, with a bit of Stephen King everyone-goes-mad storm vibes. The film stars Sierra McCormick, Pat Healy, Lisette Alexis, and Vinessa Shaw. This has some strong style with all the intimate camera shots. I dig the dual layers of intensity between the storm and the strangely terrifying things going on inside the home, too. And clearly they need to "do something" about the situation.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sean King O'Grady's We Need to Do Something, from YouTube:

After Melissa (Sierra McCormick) and her family seek shelter from a storm, they become trapped. With no sign of rescue, hours turn to days and Melissa comes to realize that she and her girlfriend Amy might have something to do with the horrors that threaten to tear her family - as well as the entire world, apart. We Need to Do Something is directed by producer / filmmaker Sean King O'Grady, his first narrative feature film after also directing the doc Land Grab previously, and producing a few other features as well. The screenplay is written by Max Booth III. This initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and also played at Outfest Los Angeles earlier this summer. IFC Midnight will release O'Grady's We Need to Do Something in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 3rd, 2021 coming soon. Who's interested in this one?