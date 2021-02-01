Official Trailer for Will Wernick's Pandemic Thriller 'Safer At Home'

"Tell me what to do? What do I do?!" Vertical Entertainment has released the official trailer for Safer At Home, yet another new pandemic-inspired Zoom thriller written and filmed during the pandemic last year. This is the latest from filmmaker Will Wernick, who last directed the two escape room films Escape Room and No Escape just before this. Two years into the pandemic, a group of friends throw an online party with a night of games, drinking and drugs. After taking an ecstasy pill, things go terribly wrong and the safety of their home becomes more terrifying than the raging chaos outside. Sounds a little too crazy to be any good. The films stars Jocelyn Hudon, Emma Lahana, Alisa Allapach, Adwin Brown, Dan J. Johnson, Michael Kupisk, and Daniel Robaire. This looks super cheesy and extra fake, just doesn't seem worth it.

Safer At Home is directed by producer / filmmaker Will Wernick, director of the films Alone, Escape Room, and No Escape previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Will Wernick and Lia Bozonelis, from a story by Will Wernick & John Ierardi & Lia Bozonelis. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will debut Wernick's Safer At Home in select theaters + on VOD starting February 26th, 2021 this winter. Anyone?