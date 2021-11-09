Official Trailer for 'Wings Over Water' IMAX Nature Doc About Birds

"Learn why we all need wide, open spaces to spread our wings." SK Films has unveiled an official trailer for Wings Over Water, a gorgeous new nature documentary arriving in theaters starting in January 2022. This was filmed in stunning 3D high definition, mainly for IMAX, and was once known as Wings 3D. But since the 3D fad is over, we can just focus on showing good-looking films. Wings Over Water is about the epic journeys of three amazing bird species—the Sandhill Crane, the Yellow Warbler, and the Mallard Duck—with extraordinary footage of their fascinating behaviors. They all depend on the Prairie Wetlands for their survival. Audiences will be captivated by the triumphs & challenges of these remarkable birds that defy all odds and soar across mountains, deserts, cities, forests as they head home to the prairies to raise their young. With narration by Michael Keaton. This looks beautiful! Will watch it just for all the footage.

A cinematic documentary filmed in stunning 3D high definition for IMAX. This nature film will showcase millions of migratory birds, the importance the wetlands of the Upper Midwest play in their lives, and dangers to the continued existence of the Prairie Pothole region that is so crucial to the future of migratory birds in North America. Wings Over Water, formerly known as Wings 3D, is co-directed by award-winning documentary producers / filmmakers Susan Todd & Andrew Young (also of Disturbing the Peace), both co-directors of the doc films The Spirit of Kuna Yala, Children of Fate: Life and Death in a Sicilian Family, Cutting Loose, and Americanos: Latino Life in the United States previously. SK Films will release Todd & Young's Wings Over Water doc, after a pandemic delay, in (IMAX) theaters starting early January 2022.