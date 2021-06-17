Official Trailer for Zoe Lister-Jones' Apocalypse Comedy 'How It Ends'

"It's like an existential scavenger hunt for your soul." "Yeah, I guess…" MGM Studios has unveiled a trailer for an indie comedy titled How It Ends, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (here is Zofia's review). The film was made during the pandemic last year and it follows Zoe Lister-Jones as she roams around an empty Los Angeles meeting her friends for brief and strange encounters. In this feel-good apocalyptic comedy, Liza embarks on a hilarious journey in hopes of making it to her last party before it all ends, running into an eclectic cast of characters along the way. She's joined by a physical manifestation of her younger self, played by Cailee Spaeny. The huge ensemble cast features Olivia Wilde, Fred Armisen, Whitney Cummings, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Helen Hunt, Nick Kroll, Lamorne Morris, Bradley Whitford, Colin Hanks, Tawny Newsome, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Marshall Green, Raymond Cham Jr., Angelique Cabral, Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, and even Pauly Shore. So how do you think it ends?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Daryl Wein & Zoe Lister-Jones' How It Ends, from YouTube:

In this feel good apocalyptic comedy, freewheeling Liza (Zoe Lister-Jones) scores an invite to one last wild party before the world ends. But making it there won’t be easy, after her car is stolen, and the clock is ticking on her plan to tie up loose ends with friends and family. Accompanied by her younger self (Cailee Spaeny), Liza embarks on a hilarious journey across L.A., running into an eclectic cast of characters. How It Ends is co-written, co-directed and co-produced by filmmakers Daryl Wein (director of Breaking Upwards, Lola Versus, Consumed, Blueprint, White Rabbit previously) & Zoe Lister-Jones (director of Band Aid and The Craft: Legacy previously), made during the pandemic summer last year. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). MGM will release Daryl Wein & Zoe Lister-Jones' How It Ends in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 20th, 2021. Curious?