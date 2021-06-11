Official UK Trailer for Danish Film 'Wildland' About a Crime Family

"Why did you run away like that?" Picturehouse in the UK has revealed an official UK trailer for a Danish dark drama titled Wildland, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jeanette Nordahl. This first premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival and also opened in Denmark last year, and is arriving in the UK and US starting in August this year. Ida moves in with her aunt and cousins after the tragic death of her mother in a car accident. The home is filled with love, but outside of the home, the family leads a violent and criminal life. Described as "an enthralling, brooding and utterly gripping thriller that packs a powerful emotional punch." This almost seems like a Danish take on the iconic Australian crime family film Animal Kingdom. Starring Sandra Guldberg Kampp as Ida, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Joachim Fjelstrup, Elliott Crosset Hove, Besir Zeciri, and Carla Philip Røder. This does look very good - worth a watch.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Jeanette Nordahl's Wildland, direct from YouTube:

Following the death of her mother, Ida (Sandra Kampp) moves in with her aunt (Sidse Babette Knudsen) and her grown sons. Though her Aunt’s home is filled with physical tenderness and love, the family leads a violent and criminal life. And when an unforeseen murder puts pressure on the family and their loyalty to each other, tension builds as love and violence become impossible to separate. Featuring a breakout performance from Kampp, the acclaimed debut feature from Jeanette Nordahl is an enthralling, brooding and utterly gripping thriller that packs a powerful emotional punch. Wildland, also known as Kød & Blod in Danish, is directed by Danish filmmaker Jeanette Nordahl, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films and assistant director work previously. The screenplay is written by Ingeborg Topsøe, from an idea by Ingeborg Topsøe & Jeanette Nordahl. This premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival and also played at the Zurich Film Festival, and opened first in Denmark last year. Picturehouse will open Nordahl's Wildland in UK cinemas starting August 13th, and it also opens in the US on August 20th this summer.