Official UK Trailer for Fascinating 'Bank Job' Doc On Debt & Banks

"Expect explosions!" Dartmouth Films has debuted an official UK trailer for an intriguing new documentary film titled Bank Job, not to be confused with the Jason Statham bank heist film The Bank Job from 2008. In this film, the filmmaker and an artist team up with their local community to take on the world of finance by setting up a bank, printing their own money and blowing up a million pounds worth of high interest debt. "Fed up with predatory economic institutions and drastic wealth disparity after the 2008 financial crisis, community-led movements are ready to take aim at archaic economic systems that are beneficial for a few and predatory to many." The hand-crafted documentary film is an "insightful and humorous" look at banks and consumer debt and what's so wrong with banking nowadays. Yes! Tell us the truth, please. I dig the lo-fi vibe of this, having fun messing with bank money and making us think at the same time. Check it out below.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ UK poster) for Edelstyn & Powell's doc Bank Job, direct from YouTube:

A filmmaker + artist couple team up with their local community to take on the world of finance by setting up a bank, printing their own money and blowing up a million pounds worth of high interest debt. A roller coaster ride towards a future in which money works for us all. Dan Edelstyn and Hilary Powell's latest doc is an insightful and humorous investigation into the dark world of debt, exploring how a community in Walthamstow, London comes together to create their own currency, examine how money and debt is created in our economy, and to ask important questions about how the system of money creation might be altered in their favour. Bank Job is co-directed by doc filmmakers Dan Edelstyn & Hilary Powell, both directors of the doc film How to Re-Establish a Vodka Empire previously. Produced by Christopher Hird with Edelstyn & Powell. This premiered at this year's Hot Docs Film Festival. Dartmouth Films will debut Bank Job in UK theaters + "virtual cinemas" on May 28th. No US release is set. For more, visit the website.