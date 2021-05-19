MOVIE TRAILERS

Official UK Trailer for Lesbian Drama 'Carmen & Lola' Set in Madrid

by
May 19, 2021
Source: YouTube

Carmen & Lola Trailer

"Should I marry someone I don't love?" Peccadillo Pictures in the UK has released an official UK trailer for the indie drama Carmen & Lola, a Spanish love story between two Roma women. This premiered in 2019 in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar at the Cannes Film Festival, and it played at the London, Palm Springs, and Santa Barbara Film Festivals, but has never been released in the US yet. Like every other woman she has ever met, Carmen, from a Roma suburb in Madrid, is destined to be married to a man of her parent's choosing. But one day she meets Lola, an uncommon Romani woman who dreams about going to university, draws bird graffiti and likes girls. Heaving with the passion and determination of a love denied, filmmaker Arantxa Echevarría's Carmen & Lola "thrusts us into the customs, music and revelry of Romani culture, as seen through the eyes of two young women driven by their desire to live as one." Starring Rosy Rodríguez as Carmen, Zaira Romero as Lola, with Moreno Borja, Carolina Yuste, & Rafaela León. Take a look.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Arantxa Echevarría's Carmen & Lola, direct from YouTube:

And here's an early promo trailer from 2018 for Arantxa Echevarría's Carmen & Lola, also on YouTube:

Carmen & Lola Poster

Carmen lives in a thriving Roma community in the suburbs of Madrid. Like every other woman she has ever met, she is destined to be married to a boy of her parents’ choosing. But when Lola, a fellow Romani girl with dreams of going to university and succeeding on her own terms, catches her eye at the local market, everything changes – with explosive results. Carmen & Lola, originally known as Carmen y Lola, is both written and directed by up-and-coming Spanish filmmaker Arantxa Echevarría, director of the film 7 from Etheria and also the doc Cuestión de Pelotas previously. This originally premiered in 2019 in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar at the Cannes Film Festival. Peccadillo Pics will finally release Carmen & Lola direct-to-VOD / DVD in the UK only starting June 7th. There's still no US release for this yet. Interested?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here