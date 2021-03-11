Official UK Trailer for Storytelling in a Bar Indie Film 'The Oak Room'

"Listen up - it's my turn to tell a story!" Strike Media from the UK has released an official UK trailer for a Canadian indie "sinister thriller" titled The Oak Room. This first premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year (Zofia reviewed it from that festival for FS here) and also stopped by the Telluride Horror Show. During a raging snowstorm, a drifter (RJ Mitte) offers to settle a debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a story. The evening's events quickly spiral into a dark tale of deceit, mistaken identity and shocking violence. A film about storytelling and how our stories intertwine. The cast includes Peter Outerbridge, Nicholas Campbell, Martin Roach, David Ferry, and Ari Millen. This isn't the best trailer, but I still have high hopes for this considering the reviews have been positive, praising the many narratives and twists.

Here's the new official UK trailer (+ poster) for Cody Calahan's The Oak Room, direct from YouTube:

And here's another promo trailer from last year for Cody Calahan's The Oak Room, also on YouTube:

During a raging snowstorm, a drifter returns home to the blue-collar bar located in the remote Canadian town where he was born. When he offers to settle an old debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a story, the night's events quickly spin into a dark tale of mistaken identities, double-crosses and shocking violence. The Oak Room is directed by Canadian filmmaker Cody Calahan, director of the indie films Antisocial, Antisocial 2, Let Her Out, and Vicious Fun previously, as well as a few shorts and the art director for the series "Canada's Worst Driver". The screenplay is written by Peter Genoway. This premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year (read our review). Breakthrough Ent. will release Calahan's The Oak Room direct-to-VOD in the UK starting April 26th this spring. No US release has been set - stay tuned for more.