Official UK Trailer for Taiwanese Sci-Fi Action Thriller Film 'Plurality'

"Your body contains multiple minds." Signature Ent. in the UK has released the official UK trailer for a sci-fi action thriller from Taiwan called Plurality, made by the Taiwanese filmmaker Aozaru Shiao. The film already opened in Taiwan and Hong Kong earlier this year (but didn't get great reviews) and is arriving on VOD in the UK this summer. Though there's no US release set yet. A man who wakes up from a coma to find himself uploaded with the minds of four dead serial-murder suspects. These "minds" hold the only clues for the police to track down the last surviving victim. "The truth lies in his head." Starring Tony Yang Yo-ning as Ming Ze, with Sandrine Pinna, Frederick Lee, and Duncan Lai. It looks like a mess of a film that is trying to be smarter than it is. And if it was actually any good, I think we'd have heard more by now.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Aozaru Shiao's Plurality, from Signature's YouTube:

And here's an original international trailer for Aozaru Shiao's Plurality, also found on YouTube:

Plurality is an action-packed whodunnit cyber thriller. After a bizarre bus accident, Ming Ze (Tony Yang Yo-ning) awakens from a coma to discover that his mind now shares the consciousness of four fellow passengers – all of them dead; all of them suspects in a serial kidnapping and murder case. To prove his own innocence, Ming evades capture by the police and then tries to track down the killer’s only surviving victim. But in order to unmask the murderer’s true identity, Ming must first fight the monster within himself. Plurality is directed by Taiwanese filmmaker Aozaru Shiao, director of the films Brotherhood of Legio, Forever Love, and Dream Flight previously, as well as the TV series "Wake Up" and "Young Blood Agency". previously. The screenplay is written by Benjamin Lin and Aozaru Shiao. It's produced by Vera Hsu and Benjamin Lin. This originally opened in Taiwan and Hong Kong earlier this year. Signature Ent. will debut Shiao's Plurality direct-to-VOD in the UK on July 19th this summer. No US release has been set.