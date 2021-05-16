Official UK Trailer for 'The Auschwitz Escape' Based on a True Story

"You can look away, or you can risk your life and expose it to the whole world." Signature Entertainment in the UK has released the official UK trailer for this Slovak WWII thriller The Auschwitz Escape, also known as The Auschwitz Report, inspired by the novel "What Dante Did Not See" by Alfred Wetzler. This is the true story of Freddy and Walter - two young Slovak Jews, who were deported to Auschwitz in 1942. On 10 April 1944, after meticulous planning and with the help and the resilience of their inmates, they manage to escape. They managed to return to Slovakia, but the report they wrote seemed too unbelievable to be true, despite providing direct evidence of what they had experienced. Noel Czuczor & Peter Ondrejicka star as Freddy & Walter, and the extensive cast includes John Hannah, Wojciech Mecwaldowski, Jacek Beler, Michal Rezný, Kamil Nozynski, Aleksander Mincer, and Christoph Bach. This looks better than just another horrifying Holocaust film, with high quality production work and harrowing storytelling. Most importantly a reminder that at the time, no could believe just how bad it really was in the Nazi camps.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Peter Bebjak's The Auschwitz Escape, direct from YouTube:

Slovakia's Oscar submission for Best International Film telling the true story of two Auschwitz prisoners (Noel Czuczor & Peter Ondrejicka) who escaped hell and provided a rare first-hand and shocking report of genocide at the camp. After meticulous planning and with the help and resilience of their fellow prisoners, they manage to escape. While the inmates they had left behind courageously stand their ground against the Nazi camp officers, the two men are driven to survive by the hope that their evidence could save lives. Emaciated and hurt, they make their way through the rugged mountains back to Slovakia ready to share their horrific report to the United States Red Cross. Gripping and harrowing at every turn, The Auschwitz Escape honours the power of truth in a world that might not be ready to hear it. The Auschwitz Escape, also known as The Auschwitz Report, is directed by Slovak filmmaker Peter Bebjak, director of the films Zlo, Apricot Island, The Cleaner, The Line, and Crack previously, as well as lots of TV work. The screenplay is written by Peter Bebjak, Tomás Bombík, and Jozef Pastéka; inspired by the book "What Dante Did Not See" written by Alfred Wetzler. This already opened first in Slovakia earlier in the year. Signature Ent. will debut The Auschwitz Escape on VOD in the UK starting May 14th. No US release has been set. Interested?