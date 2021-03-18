Snowy UK Trailer for Zombie Apocalypse 'Forget Everything and Run'

"What you need… is someone who knows the way." Signature Ent. has released an official UK trailer for an indie zombie apocalypse survival thriller titled Forget Everything and Run, also listed under the title F.E.A.R., which is an obvious anagram. This is set to open on VOD in April in the UK, but there's still no US release set or any other plans yet. When a terrifying pathogen is released, one family will fight to save their children against a band of marauders, hellbent on revenge. They escape and cling to hope, barely surviving in the mountains. The synopsis doesn't specifically mention zombies, but it's pretty clearly another zombie thriller. This stars Marci Miller, Jason Tobias, Cece Kelly, Danny Ruiz, Susan Moore Harmon, and Justin Dray. I dig all the snowy shots in this, but the rest of it looks like gritty madness. Check it out.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Reisner & Tobias' Forget Everything and Run, from YouTube:

The Walking Dead meets The Revenant. When a virus ravages a mountain community the survivors must flee from the monsters it created into the barren wilderness. Scavenging, freezing and dying, one family will fight for their lives against marauders hellbent on revenge. As humanity clings to hope, their only chance for survival involves forming an alliance with the very same monsters that came calling. Forget Everything and Run, also known as just F.E.A.R., is co-directed by filmmakers Geoff Reisner (director of Terrordactyl and numerous shorts + cinematographer) and Jason Tobias (an actor making his feature directorial debut). The screenplay is written by Jason Tobias, from a story by Reisner & Tobias. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Signature Ent. will release Forget Everything and Run direct-to-VOD / DVD in the UK starting April 26th this spring. No US release date has been set.